Patricia L. "Pat" Zerbs
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Mar, 24 2022
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
Zerbs, Patricia L "Pat"

October 11, 1948 - March 17, 2022

Gretna. Preceded in death by husband, Stephen. Survived by sons, Rick (Dawn), Steve (Jody); grandchildren, J.T., Brooke; step grandson, Sam; sister, Trudy Gruidel; family and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE 11am Thursday, March 24, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials to Family to be determined later.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE -

402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Trudy, family, I am so sorry for your loss. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers!! Love you Trudy!!
Linda Brewer
March 21, 2022
I had the pleasure of seeing Pat weekly for a couple years.she never was down and always greeted me with a smile and never complained about anything.A bright light has been dimmed in this world!
Cindy Larson RN
March 20, 2022
So sorry for your loss. My prayers are with your family.
Cathy DeSalvo
Other
March 19, 2022
