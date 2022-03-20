Zerbs, Patricia L "Pat"
October 11, 1948 - March 17, 2022
Gretna. Preceded in death by husband, Stephen. Survived by sons, Rick (Dawn), Steve (Jody); grandchildren, J.T., Brooke; step grandson, Sam; sister, Trudy Gruidel; family and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE 11am Thursday, March 24, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials to Family to be determined later.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.