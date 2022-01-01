Barrett, Patrick RobertNovember 30, 1949 - December 23, 2021Preceded in death by parents, Francis W. Barrett Sr and Marialice (Stephens) Barrett; and nephew, Francis W. Barrett III. Survived by daughter, Holly Aarons (Will); grandchildren, Wade, Wyatt, Warren and Alice; and seven siblings.FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday 11am at Funeral Home, with VISITATION starting at 9am until time of Service. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Patrick's obit and Stream Service.KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com