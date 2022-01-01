Menu
Patrick Robert Barrett
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Barrett, Patrick Robert

November 30, 1949 - December 23, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Francis W. Barrett Sr and Marialice (Stephens) Barrett; and nephew, Francis W. Barrett III. Survived by daughter, Holly Aarons (Will); grandchildren, Wade, Wyatt, Warren and Alice; and seven siblings.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday 11am at Funeral Home, with VISITATION starting at 9am until time of Service. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Patrick's obit and Stream Service.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Jan
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 2, 2022
My deepest sympathies to the family and surviving siblings. He was a good man and a great husband.
DeBora Walters Hottle
Friend
January 1, 2022
