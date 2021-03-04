Kris, Tim, Alison and Chris, our hearts ache as we all mourn the loss of Pat. We remember the night we were together when Pat shared that when his father-in-law passed, he saw a blur leave his body and fly through the window. Pat was sure it was his soul leaving his body and going to join our Lord and Savior. His witness that evening inspired us. Pat is now with the Lord and was blessed with many more years due to his perseverance and the strength of his family to support his ongoing battle. All our love to you at this difficult time.

John and Diane Asher March 4, 2021