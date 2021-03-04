Bivens, Patrick E.
January 29, 1952 - March 1, 2021
Elkhorn - Survived by wife, Kristen; children, Timothy, Alison (Derrick) Schmidt, Christopher; grandsons, Raleigh, Wilson, Sutton; family and friends.
VISITATION: Friday, 4-6pm, at Roeder Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at First Covenant Church, 201 N. 90th Street. Private Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to First Covenant Church. Livestream of service at fccommaha.org
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.