Patrick E. Bivens
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Bivens, Patrick E.

January 29, 1952 - March 1, 2021

Elkhorn - Survived by wife, Kristen; children, Timothy, Alison (Derrick) Schmidt, Christopher; grandsons, Raleigh, Wilson, Sutton; family and friends.

VISITATION: Friday, 4-6pm, at Roeder Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at First Covenant Church, 201 N. 90th Street. Private Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to First Covenant Church. Livestream of service at fccommaha.org.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Mar
6
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
First Covenant Church
201 N. 90th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are sorry for your loss. We only just found out today. Please know we are keeping you and your family in our prayers.
Dennis and Mary Anderson
March 5, 2021
I have many wonderful memories from our newlywed years. Pat was a kind, funny man that I will remember fondly. His strength and ability to fight the trials and challenges that came his way were something to be admired. I am sending Love and hugs that I hope to someday give you in person.
Cheri Cairncross
March 5, 2021
Scott Fasse MD and office staf
March 5, 2021
Bivens family..I am sending heart felt prayers your way. I was blessed and had the pleasure of being in the lives of the Bivens family for many years Kris, Tim, Allison God Bless you all.He will be truly missed, Always saw the glass as half full. I will keep you all in my prayers. Myla
Myla Denise Veland
March 5, 2021
Kris, Tim, Alison and Chris, our hearts ache as we all mourn the loss of Pat. We remember the night we were together when Pat shared that when his father-in-law passed, he saw a blur leave his body and fly through the window. Pat was sure it was his soul leaving his body and going to join our Lord and Savior. His witness that evening inspired us. Pat is now with the Lord and was blessed with many more years due to his perseverance and the strength of his family to support his ongoing battle. All our love to you at this difficult time.
John and Diane Asher
March 4, 2021
So many thoughts and prayers offered up over the years of walking with you all as you all so valiantly fought the many health battles together. Truly may Pat rest in peace!
Scott Fasse and office staff
March 4, 2021
Kris, I'm so terribly sorry to hear about your husband's death. This must be such a hard time for you and your family. I pray the the Lord will give you the faith and strength to find some peace. You will be in my prayers. Blessings. Joan
Joan (Lopez) McCrea
March 4, 2021
Richard and Cindy
March 4, 2021
Kris and family, so sorry to hear of the loss of your husband, dad, and grandfather. You are in my thoughts during this time of bereavement.
Dr Bonnie J Perry Adams
March 4, 2021
