Chick, Patrick Michael, Sr. CMSgt USAF (Ret)June 11, 1941 - March 24, 2021Age 79. Patrick Michael Chick, Sr., "Chief Chick", served his country honorably in the United States Air Force from November 1960 to 1982. He attained the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in May of 1980. His time in the Air Force brought the Chick Family to Bellevue, NE in 1977, with the Boeing E-4 Squadron where he served as the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) of the National Airborne Command Post. Upon his retirement from the Air Force in 1982 he received the Meritorious Service Award after proudly serving his country for 22 years. After his retirement from the Air Force he served as the Project Manager of the Transient Alert Service on the same flight line at Offutt Air Force Base for another 20 years. One of his main functions as Project Manager was playing a key role in servicing all of the aircraft for 20 Offutt Air Force Base Air Shows. But his greatest role was being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and most recently a great-grandfather.In his private life, he was a skilled auto mechanic, car and pickup truck enthusiast as well as a black belt in Judo. He would say his greatest achievement was raising and supporting his four children. He was a quiet man with a quick wit and had a solution to every problem. He was a natural leader who was respected by all who had a chance to know him.Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Hazel Chick; sister, Catherine Turner; and aunt, Rita Catherine Chick. Survived by wife of 59 years, Judy; children, Patricia Lewis (Doug), Debbie Watson (John), Patrick Michael Chick, Jr. (Lisa), and Kevin Chick (Julie); grandchildren, Aron and Caitlin Lewis, Eric and Alex Watson, Patrick Michael Chick III (Amanda), Blake Robert, Tatum Marie Chick, Colin (Alania), Ashley and Lauren Chick; and great-grandson, Patrick Michael Chick IV.VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 31, from 10-11am followed by a MEMORIAL MASS at 11am, both at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Chick obituary. INURNMENT: Bellevue Cemetery, with Military Honors by Offutt AFB Honor Guard and American Legion Post #331. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family to several organizations.