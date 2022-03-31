Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patrick Adam Cook
1971 - 2022
BORN
1971
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 1 2022
1:00p.m.
Kremer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Cook, Patrick Adam

October 5, 1971 - March 27, 2022

Patrick Adam Cook was born October 5, 1971 to Joseph and Yvonne Cook in Omaha, NE. He attended North High School. Patrick worked at Radisson Hotel Group for 18 years. Patrick married Sadie Bolno on May 21, 2011. Patrick succumbed to cancer in the early morning hours of March 27, 2022.

Patrick was preceded in death by grandparents, Clayton and Joyce Cook, Clifford and Ruth Adams; father, Joseph Cook; brother, Timothy Cook; uncles, Ronnie Adams, Dennis Adams; and cousin, Kimberly Adams.

He is survived by his wife, Sadie; mother, Yvonne Bechtold; sister, Kelly (Todd) Travaille; uncle, Ken (Jael) Adams; cousins, Kristy (Michael) Smith, Joshua Sare, Jordan Bang, Courtney Adams; nieces and nephews, Kathryn, Emma, Tristan, James; and many additional family members, neighbors and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, April 1st, 1pm, Kremer Funeral Home, 6302 Maple St., Omaha, NE 68104. Memorials can be sent to The Patrick Adam Cook Memorial Fund, Cobalt FCU, 7148 Towne Center Pkwy, Papillion, NE 68046.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple St., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kremer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kremer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.