Cook, Patrick Adam



October 5, 1971 - March 27, 2022



Patrick Adam Cook was born October 5, 1971 to Joseph and Yvonne Cook in Omaha, NE. He attended North High School. Patrick worked at Radisson Hotel Group for 18 years. Patrick married Sadie Bolno on May 21, 2011. Patrick succumbed to cancer in the early morning hours of March 27, 2022.



Patrick was preceded in death by grandparents, Clayton and Joyce Cook, Clifford and Ruth Adams; father, Joseph Cook; brother, Timothy Cook; uncles, Ronnie Adams, Dennis Adams; and cousin, Kimberly Adams.



He is survived by his wife, Sadie; mother, Yvonne Bechtold; sister, Kelly (Todd) Travaille; uncle, Ken (Jael) Adams; cousins, Kristy (Michael) Smith, Joshua Sare, Jordan Bang, Courtney Adams; nieces and nephews, Kathryn, Emma, Tristan, James; and many additional family members, neighbors and friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, April 1st, 1pm, Kremer Funeral Home, 6302 Maple St., Omaha, NE 68104. Memorials can be sent to The Patrick Adam Cook Memorial Fund, Cobalt FCU, 7148 Towne Center Pkwy, Papillion, NE 68046.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 31, 2022.