Flynn, Patrick Michael
November 1, 1967 - May 30, 2021
Patrick Michael Flynn, 53, passed away Sunday May 30, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday June 5, 2021, 9:30am, at Holy Family Catholic Church, the Mass will be live streamed for those that at unable to attend. It can be accessed at www.holyfamily.com
. Burial with military honors Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION will be from 6-8pm Friday, June 4, 2021, at Souder Family Funeral Home. At 7:30pm there will be a small service for friends and family to share few words about Patrick. www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Souder Family Funeral Home
1333 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64155 | (816) 436-2900
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.