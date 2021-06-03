Menu
Patrick Michael Flynn
FUNERAL HOME
Souder Family Funeral Home
1333 Ne Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO
Flynn, Patrick Michael

November 1, 1967 - May 30, 2021

Patrick Michael Flynn, 53, passed away Sunday May 30, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday June 5, 2021, 9:30am, at Holy Family Catholic Church, the Mass will be live streamed for those that at unable to attend. It can be accessed at www.holyfamily.com. Burial with military honors Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION will be from 6-8pm Friday, June 4, 2021, at Souder Family Funeral Home. At 7:30pm there will be a small service for friends and family to share few words about Patrick. www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Souder Family Funeral Home

1333 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64155 | (816) 436-2900

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Souder Family Funeral Home
1333 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
Jun
5
Service
9:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
919 NE 96th Street, Kansas City, MO
Souder Family Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear this. Very sorry for the loss of Patrick. Prays to the Flynn family.
Tom Vondra
Friend
June 6, 2021
I´m so sad to hear the news of Pat´s death. He was a great guy and somebody who always made you laugh. He will not be forgotten!
Phillip Hunt
Friend
June 1, 2021
