Bro Patrick was a long time friend who i miss. I knew him begore he became a Monk, back in the Cursillo days in MN. We visited many times in Des Moines and Omaha. I wish we had been informed when he passed. I know he is rejoicing with Jesus. I miss his kind, intelligent and caring manner.
Pat Howell
Friend
February 12, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the family. Brother Patrick was a friend of 59 years, and a kind, gentle soul, a perfect gentleman.
Dennis Kovacevich
March 10, 2021
Brother Patrick came to us at the community in Des Moines at the Basilica in the mid 90s. He joined us and became an active and very productive member of the Society of Saint John, Brothers of St Benedict. I remember him well for his intelligence, his integrity, his hard work, his fraternal spirit and his faith. I hold him up before the merciful heart of Jesus.I will miss him.