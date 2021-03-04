Harris, Bro. Patrick (Dallas Dale) O.S.B.



July 17, 1943 - March 1, 2021



Bro. Patrick is survived by the community of Mount Michael Benedictine Abbey as well as his mother, Jeane Knapp; his brother-in-law, Dennis Kruger; and extended family.



Preceding him in death was his father, Dr. Dale Harris; brother, Nick Harris; and sister, Holly Kruger.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the David "D.J." Sokol Memorial Chapel on the Mount Michael campus with interment in Mount Michael Abbey Cemetery following the service.



Arrangements provided by Reichmuth Funeral Home.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.