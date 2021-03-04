Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bro. Patrick . Harris O.S.B
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Harris, Bro. Patrick (Dallas Dale) O.S.B.

July 17, 1943 - March 1, 2021

Bro. Patrick is survived by the community of Mount Michael Benedictine Abbey as well as his mother, Jeane Knapp; his brother-in-law, Dennis Kruger; and extended family.

Preceding him in death was his father, Dr. Dale Harris; brother, Nick Harris; and sister, Holly Kruger.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the David "D.J." Sokol Memorial Chapel on the Mount Michael campus with interment in Mount Michael Abbey Cemetery following the service.

Arrangements provided by Reichmuth Funeral Home.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Bro Patrick was a long time friend who i miss. I knew him begore he became a Monk, back in the Cursillo days in MN. We visited many times in Des Moines and Omaha. I wish we had been informed when he passed. I know he is rejoicing with Jesus. I miss his kind, intelligent and caring manner.
Pat Howell
Friend
February 12, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the family. Brother Patrick was a friend of 59 years, and a kind, gentle soul, a perfect gentleman.
Dennis Kovacevich
March 10, 2021
Brother Patrick came to us at the community in Des Moines at the Basilica in the mid 90s. He joined us and became an active and very productive member of the Society of Saint John, Brothers of St Benedict. I remember him well for his intelligence, his integrity, his hard work, his fraternal spirit and his faith. I hold him up before the merciful heart of Jesus.I will miss him.
Msgr Frank Chiodo
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results