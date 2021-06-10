Louden, Patrick M.



Age 63



Patrick M. Louden, of Manning, IA and formerly of Omaha, NE died suddenly and unexpectedly at Manning Regional Healthcare Center on Friday, June 4, 2021.



Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Terry Louden and Marion Daughtery.



He is survived by his partner, Andrea King of Manning; brother, Maurice "Moose" Epperson of Council Bluffs, and other scattered siblings and relatives.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: June 19, 2021, from 12–4pm, at the Bellevue Berry Farm in the Buena Vista Lodge, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion NE. A luncheon will be served at noon with a cash bar. Remembrances will follow, then an open jam session. PA, keyboard and a drum set will be provided and all musicians attending are encouraged to bring an instrument and join, regardless of skill level.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2021.