Nipp, Patrick G.



March 17, 1933 - September 7, 2021



MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Sept. 11th at 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. Memorials are suggested to Creighton University Athletics Dept. or Christ the King Catholic Church.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2021.