Patrick G. Nipp
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Nipp, Patrick G.

March 17, 1933 - September 7, 2021

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Sept. 11th at 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. Memorials are suggested to Creighton University Athletics Dept. or Christ the King Catholic Church.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
654 S. 86th St., NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have the finest memories of Pat Nipp. When I first moved to Omaha I was blessed to be neighbors with Pat´s son Eric and his wife Sharon. One Sunday I was invited to dinner at HHCC and that is when I met Pat. We hit it off immediately to say the least. It was always great to get Pat into a new GM vehicle. I will always have the fondest memories of Pat, his kindness, and generosity he gave to me. I was a stranger in a new town but blessings in people like Pat certainly made life much better. My condolences to the family. Greg Berger
Greg Berger
Friend
September 13, 2021
Andy and Bev Winstrom
September 10, 2021
Dorothy, My deepest sympathy to you and the family.
Barbara Newcomer
September 9, 2021
