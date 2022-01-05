Rev. Patrick James O'Kane, of Omaha, NE, and formerly of the Sioux City Diocese, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at an Omaha, NE hospital.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Saturday, January 8, 2022, at All Saints Parish (formerly St. Joseph Church) in LeMars, IA. The service will be live streamed on the All Saints YouTube page. The Most Reverend Bishop R. Walker Nickless will be the principal celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in LeMars. VISITATION with the family will be from 5-8pm Friday at the Church, with ROSARY at 6pm and a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm.
Father O´Kane presented me with a beautiful trophy at the end of my 8th grade track season. He was an angel on earth helping in small ways and for no recognition. He made a world of positive energy and light for me.
Betsy Miller (McTaggart)
School
January 6, 2022
My sincere condolences to the Family of Fr O'Kane. He truly served our family from Cathedral of the Epiphany,Heelan through the last years of our parent's lives, burying our Dad from St Joseph, Salix. Fr O'Kane assisted us most recently this past Spring through Masses said for generational healing. He truly served God in so many ways and we will be ever grateful for his gift of the priesthood. Masses will be said for the repose of his soul.
Sidonie Reynolds ( Laurence & Mary Margaret)
Family
January 5, 2022
Having Fr. Pat as our parish priest and Knights of Columbus chaplain, we are honored to have known him and served him. Charity, compassion, honor and loyalty...all were at the top of his humanity; but the greatest gift he had was to Love. God made a wonderful choice for His representative to nurture and guide His flock. The Knights of Onawa-Blencoe 6249, his home council, have missed him & will miss him. Thank you, dear Fr. O'Kane, for your guidance, your wonderful Irish smile, enriching sense of humor and your notable, never-ending love for your brother Knights...who offer their prayers and support to Kathleen, Mike, Bridget and Peg. R.I.P., Fr. Pat!
My deepest sympathy to the family of father O´Kane. He was such a wonderful man and a true god send to our family for many years. My parents thought the world of him and he spent much time at their home.
I hope they had a big Italian meal waiting for him upon his arrival! RIP
Michaeline Acker
January 5, 2022
Father O'Kane made such a difference in so many people's lives. May his service and memory live on in hearts forever.
Cj Wilson
Friend
January 5, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the O´Kane family for the loss of Rev Patrick O´Kane. Prayers for Rev.Patrick and the family. He was a good man. May the memories of him bring you joy.