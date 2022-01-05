Having Fr. Pat as our parish priest and Knights of Columbus chaplain, we are honored to have known him and served him. Charity, compassion, honor and loyalty...all were at the top of his humanity; but the greatest gift he had was to Love. God made a wonderful choice for His representative to nurture and guide His flock. The Knights of Onawa-Blencoe 6249, his home council, have missed him & will miss him. Thank you, dear Fr. O'Kane, for your guidance, your wonderful Irish smile, enriching sense of humor and your notable, never-ending love for your brother Knights...who offer their prayers and support to Kathleen, Mike, Bridget and Peg. R.I.P., Fr. Pat!

Philip J Morrow Friend January 5, 2022