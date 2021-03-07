Oh, gosh, this makes me sad. Tonight I will tell my kids the news, and they too will feel a tug of their hearts despite never having met him. Tarchinski and word-spinning live on in my household. So, too, does a conversation I once had with him about war on our soil. Entitlements, he predicted, would be the cause. I thought of him on Jan 6th and wondered what he might teach me now. Dear Beth, and family, you are in my heart. Might new shoes help?

Karla Preissman March 9, 2021