Patrick Ambrose Thompson
1945 - 2021
Thompson, Patrick Ambrose

October 22, 1945 - March 4, 2021

Age 75 of Omaha. Born in Davenport, IA, Pat was the son of the late Thomas William Thompson and Kathryn Welch Thompson. He was a 1964 graduate of Assumption High School, a 1969 graduate of St. Ambrose College, and furthered his studies at the University of Iowa. He worked as a U.S. congressional campaign manager, as a civil servant for the federal government, as an entrepreneur, and as a university administrator before retiring in 2010 from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine. Pat will be remembered for his funny stories (some fabricated, but mostly true); his never-ending optimism; and his love of golf, good wine and food, Civil War history, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and his grandchildren.

Pat is survived by his wife, Barbara Pohlmann Thompson; daughters, Beth Eilers, and Meghan (Chris) Paintin, both of Omaha; his sister, Mary Poorman of Davenport; his brother, Terence Thompson of the KC area; and his five grandchildren, McKenna, Quinn, Connor, Thomas, and Finn. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kay McDermott; and brothers, William Thompson and Robert Thompson.

Memorials may be made to the Omaha Public Library Foundation, Attn: Wendy Townley, 215 South 15th Street, Omaha, NE 68012, or online: www.omahalibraryfoundation.org/donate. A Celebration of His Life will be planned for the fall, which was his favorite season.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lisa Ruskanen
March 14, 2021
Barb and family, we are so sorry to hear of Pat´s passing. The two of you were always so much fun and made so many happy memories together. Please know that all those friends you met along the way are there for you, wishing you strength and comfort. With caring thoughts, Marilyn & Elliott
Marilyn & Elliott Whitticar
March 12, 2021
Oh, gosh, this makes me sad. Tonight I will tell my kids the news, and they too will feel a tug of their hearts despite never having met him. Tarchinski and word-spinning live on in my household. So, too, does a conversation I once had with him about war on our soil. Entitlements, he predicted, would be the cause. I thought of him on Jan 6th and wondered what he might teach me now. Dear Beth, and family, you are in my heart. Might new shoes help?
Karla Preissman
March 9, 2021
Mary, Barb and families....I´m so sorry to hear of Pat´s passing. My sincere condolences and prayers for all families.
Susie Nieuwenhuis Mulholland
March 7, 2021
