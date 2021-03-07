Thompson, Patrick Ambrose
October 22, 1945 - March 4, 2021
Age 75 of Omaha. Born in Davenport, IA, Pat was the son of the late Thomas William Thompson and Kathryn Welch Thompson. He was a 1964 graduate of Assumption High School, a 1969 graduate of St. Ambrose College, and furthered his studies at the University of Iowa. He worked as a U.S. congressional campaign manager, as a civil servant for the federal government, as an entrepreneur, and as a university administrator before retiring in 2010 from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine. Pat will be remembered for his funny stories (some fabricated, but mostly true); his never-ending optimism; and his love of golf, good wine and food, Civil War history, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and his grandchildren.
Pat is survived by his wife, Barbara Pohlmann Thompson; daughters, Beth Eilers, and Meghan (Chris) Paintin, both of Omaha; his sister, Mary Poorman of Davenport; his brother, Terence Thompson of the KC area; and his five grandchildren, McKenna, Quinn, Connor, Thomas, and Finn. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kay McDermott; and brothers, William Thompson and Robert Thompson.
Memorials may be made to the Omaha Public Library Foundation, Attn: Wendy Townley, 215 South 15th Street, Omaha, NE 68012, or online: www.omahalibraryfoundation.org/donate
. A Celebration of His Life will be planned for the fall, which was his favorite season.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.