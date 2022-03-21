Menu
Patrick J. White
1960 - 2022
BORN
1960
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
White, Patrick J.

February 27, 1960 - March 15, 2022

SERVICE: Monday at 10:30am at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2022.
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
March 22, 2022
Pat was a neighbor and a good friend. We walked to school together, Blessed Sacrament, most days, every year. We had a lot of fun together and occasionally got into trouble together. RIP
Joe Casaccio
March 22, 2022
My condolences to the White family. I had a ton of good times with Pat, and a lot of good memories. Playing sports and hanging out together and also having Pat as a classmate. I will miss you Pat. RIP
Steve Philbin
Friend
March 21, 2022
When possible, I tend to judge a person individually according to my personal experience with them. From what I encountered, Pat was a good guy. Always polite and social with me whenever I saw him at work with his trademark, "what's happenin'?" greeting. My condolences to his family and friends.
Corey K
March 20, 2022
Love Aubrey and Emma
March 19, 2022
