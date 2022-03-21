John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
March 22, 2022
Pat was a neighbor and a good friend. We walked to school together, Blessed Sacrament, most days, every year. We had a lot of fun together and occasionally got into trouble together. RIP
Joe Casaccio
March 22, 2022
My condolences to the White family. I had a ton of good times with Pat, and a lot of good memories. Playing sports and hanging out together and also having Pat as a classmate. I will miss you Pat. RIP
Steve Philbin
Friend
March 21, 2022
When possible, I tend to judge a person individually according to my personal experience with them. From what I encountered, Pat was a good guy. Always polite and social with me whenever I saw him at work with his trademark, "what's happenin'?" greeting.
My condolences to his family and friends.