White, Patrick E.



Age 53 - March 13, 2021



Preceded in death by father, Claude. Survived by wife, Cindy; step-daughters, Danielle, Remy, and Jacquelyn; mother, Judi; siblings, Jeff, Theresa (Jerry) Tomasek, Andy (Kim), and Jerry; nieces and nephews



GATHERING of FAMILY and FRIENDS: Tuesday, March 16, 5:30-7pm, with PRAYERS at 7pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



