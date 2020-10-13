McGonigal, Patsy A.
July 1, 1932 - October 11, 2020
Survived by husband, James B.; children: Colleen Ramm (Rich), Debbie McHenry (Dave), Paula Peal (Tom), Tim (LeeAnn), Mary Coppa (Chris) and Joe (Donna); 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, June Zendeges.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, October 14th from 10am to 11am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice
.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, visit www.stroberts.com
.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.