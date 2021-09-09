Sally, Teri & Gary, I am so sorry to hear of Patsy´s passing. As grade school friends we always had a fun time together. Always loved and treasured our softball years. I regret we lost touch as adults. My prayers for healing are with all of you.
Deb Wiegert McLaughlin
Friend
September 10, 2021
Patsy's smile brings to life good memories of a childhood well spent in a loving small town, where all of us Millard Kids were like family. Heart felt sympathy to her family, our world has lost a lovely soul.
Jeff Merriman
September 3, 2021
All our love in this life and in the next. Until we meet again, Darla (Kevin), Denise (Chad), Danelle (Trevor), R.L., and all your grandchildren. Forever in our hearts! We love you!
Patsy was my freshman year college roommate at UNL in the Fall of 1970. She introduced me to my ex-husband, Don. He let me know of her passing. I am extremely sorry to hear the news. I live in Houston, TX.
Laurie Claussen
Friend
August 31, 2021
Patsy was in my youngest sister's class at Millard High. I remember her as a sweet outgoing girl with a smile on her face. My condolences to the entire family.
John Bauder
Friend
August 29, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.