Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patsy Jane Nolting-Werner
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wayne Boze Funeral Home
1826 West Highway 287 Business
Waxahachie, TX
Nolting-Werner, Patsy Jane

April 4, 1952 - August 21, 2021

CELEBRATION OF LIFE:

Sunday, September 12,

from 1-3pm,

at Thomasville Clubhouse,

5820 S 99th St., Omaha, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Thomasville Clubhouse
5820 S 99th St, Omaha,, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wayne Boze Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wayne Boze Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Sally, Teri & Gary, I am so sorry to hear of Patsy´s passing. As grade school friends we always had a fun time together. Always loved and treasured our softball years. I regret we lost touch as adults. My prayers for healing are with all of you.
Deb Wiegert McLaughlin
Friend
September 10, 2021
Patsy's smile brings to life good memories of a childhood well spent in a loving small town, where all of us Millard Kids were like family. Heart felt sympathy to her family, our world has lost a lovely soul.
Jeff Merriman
September 3, 2021
Denise Bauer
Family
August 31, 2021
Denise Bauer
Family
August 31, 2021
All our love in this life and in the next. Until we meet again, Darla (Kevin), Denise (Chad), Danelle (Trevor), R.L., and all your grandchildren. Forever in our hearts! We love you!
Denise Bauer
Family
August 31, 2021
Patsy was my freshman year college roommate at UNL in the Fall of 1970. She introduced me to my ex-husband, Don. He let me know of her passing. I am extremely sorry to hear the news. I live in Houston, TX.
Laurie Claussen
Friend
August 31, 2021
Patsy was in my youngest sister's class at Millard High. I remember her as a sweet outgoing girl with a smile on her face. My condolences to the entire family.
John Bauder
Friend
August 29, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wayne Boze Funeral Home
August 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results