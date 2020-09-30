Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patsy R. Polak
Polak, Patsy R.

Age 74

Patsy R. Polak, of Venice, NE, formerly of South Omaha, and Inez, KY died Sept. 29, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Frank; parents, Millard and Myrtle Stepp; brothers, Wilfred, Bill, John Boone, and Tom Stepp; and sisters, Opal, Glendyne, Cleo, and Lucille.

Survived by daughters, Teresa, and husband Todd Perkins of Yutan; and Frances Nordin of Olathe, KS; grandchildren, Emily, Lydia, Adam, and Eli Perkins, and Silas Nordin; great-granddaughter, Riley Perkins; and the love of her life, Gale Rawson.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. VISITATION with the family Wednesday from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.