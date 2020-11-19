Roach, Paul Augustine
March 11, 1959 - November 4, 2020
Preceded in death by parents J. Hubert and E. Roberta Roach. Survived by his eight siblings: Jean Roach, Jeff (Sheryl) Roach, Mark (Gail) Roach, Christine (Tom) Villotta, Patrick (Robbi) Roach, Victoria (Mark) Petersen, Philip (Maria) Roach and Nick Roach. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and his long term friend Minsuk Doran of Lincoln, NE.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday November 21st at 2pm, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 4712 S 82nd Street, Omaha, NE.gsfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.