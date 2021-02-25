Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Robert Carpenter Sr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Carpenter, Paul Robert Sr.

November 17, 1941 - February 18, 2021

No public services are scheduled at this time.

WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME

5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Paul Carpenter Will live on forever in my life And my kid's lives.. He was a great friend, mentor, Life coach. He also was a father figure to me and felt like a brother. He didn't sugarcoat things. He shared his experience and knowledge freely. He was right about a lot of things since I met him in 2007 on a walk ... Many things he suggested to me Changed my life... Simple things. He knew I loved him. I feel his presence every day.
Tom O.
May 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results