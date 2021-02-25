Paul Carpenter Will live on forever in my life And my kid's lives.. He was a great friend, mentor, Life coach. He also was a father figure to me and felt like a brother. He didn't sugarcoat things. He shared his experience and knowledge freely. He was right about a lot of things since I met him in 2007 on a walk ... Many things he suggested to me Changed my life... Simple things. He knew I loved him. I feel his presence every day.

Tom O. May 15, 2021