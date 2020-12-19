Egger, Paul



1960 - 2020



Paul passed away outside while working on his property.



Survived by sisters, Pamela McCoy (Earl), Darelynn Egger Monge (Mark), and Carita Egger; sister-in-law Pam Egger (Walls); and step-mother Lynn Ahlman. Preceded in death by wife Patricia Egger (Hackett); father Darrell Egger; mother Bonita Egger; siblings: Kurt Egger, Mark Egger, Eric Egger, Linda "Lindy" Ashby; and brother-in-law Fred Ashby.



Paul is in Heaven playing Aww Shucks and Wahoo with his older brothers and sister. Paul loved animals and took in stray cats. Services at a later date. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.