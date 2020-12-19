Menu
Paul Egger
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
Egger, Paul

1960 - 2020

Paul passed away outside while working on his property.

Survived by sisters, Pamela McCoy (Earl), Darelynn Egger Monge (Mark), and Carita Egger; sister-in-law Pam Egger (Walls); and step-mother Lynn Ahlman. Preceded in death by wife Patricia Egger (Hackett); father Darrell Egger; mother Bonita Egger; siblings: Kurt Egger, Mark Egger, Eric Egger, Linda "Lindy" Ashby; and brother-in-law Fred Ashby.

Paul is in Heaven playing Aww Shucks and Wahoo with his older brothers and sister. Paul loved animals and took in stray cats. Services at a later date. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.
So sorry to here about Paul, thoughts and prayers for all of you! I remember all the good times!
Gina Orsi McCracken
December 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. They are having one heck of a good time in the Garden of the Souls I tell ya! Lots of fun people there!
Angie Tharnish
December 20, 2020
