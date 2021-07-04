Menu
Paul Foss
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Foss, Paul

December 8, 1934 - July 3, 2020

Age 85. Preceded in death by wife, Ruth Quiter Foss; and son-in-law, Barney Roberts. Survived by children, Mark and Chickie Foss of AZ, Tim and Lisa Foss of WA, and Theresa Roberts of NE; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Emily and Damian Harpel (Grayson), Ryan and Alie Foss (Mabel and Margot), Christopher and Sarah Foss, Jill Foss, and Paul and Maddie Foss; honorary daughter, Lorna (Rick) Stotz and family; sister: Marie Powers; and sister-in-law, Virginia Foss.

Memorials to Yankton Lions club. FUNERAL MASS: St James Church, 4710 N 90th St., Omaha NE, on July 6 at 10am. BURIAL in Calvary cemetery .
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St James Church
4710 N 90th St, Omaha , NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Many good times! He will be missed!
Pat & Jolene Foss
Family
July 6, 2021
