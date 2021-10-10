Menu
Paul Alvin Graven Jr.
Trinity High School
McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro
109 W. Broad Street
Greensboro, GA
Graven, Paul Alvin, Jr.

July 14, 1943 - October 1, 2021

Paul Alvin Graven, Jr., age 78, of Eatonton, GA, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 1, 2021. A native of Louisville, KY, he was born on July 14, 1943 to the late Paul Alvin Graven, Sr. and Waneta McDowell Graven both of Louisville, KY. He was a graduate of Trinity High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Bellarmine University in 1965. On November 25, 1965 he married the former Suzanne Worden in Louisville, KY at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Paul was the Senior Vice President of Human Resources for ConAgra Frozen Foods. Three years ago Paul and Suzanne moved from Savannah, GA to Eatonton, GA. Paul loved playing golf and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his friends. He was an accomplished executive most proud of receiving the "President's Award" from ConAgra in 1996. He was a member of Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church in Greensboro. Paul was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a Board member of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Suzanne Graven of Eatonton, GA; daughter, Kimberly Fushimi (Brent) of Cumming, GA; son, Todd Graven (Jennifer) of Overland Park, KS; 6 grandchildren: Andy, Jake, and Aidan Fushimi, and Sarah, Charlie and Ryan Graven; brothers, Mike Graven (Betty) of St. Louis MO, Jim Graven (Jane) of Louisville KY, and Tim Graven (Linda), of Louisville, KY; and sisters, Mary Graven of Lexington KY, and Susan Jacobs Graven of Louisville, KY.

MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held on Saturday, October 23, at 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Louisville, KY with Fr. Scott Wimsett officiating. Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.

McCOMMONS FUNERAL HOME

Greensboro, GA 706-453-2626
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lourdes Catholic Church (Louisville, KY)
Funeral services provided by:
McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear the news about mr graven . I remember many great conversations with him at the kitchen table . He was a stand in father on numerous occasions for the Martens kids next door when our dad was traveling overseas . Your family is in my thoughts
Dave Martens
Friend
November 5, 2021
Our sincere sympathy to all of you at this sad time. Paul was a fine man & the love & pride he had for his family was so evident in all the times we enjoyed with you in our annual get-together in Florida.
Ron & Joanne Nosek
Friend
October 19, 2021
Rest In Peace, dear friend. Thank you for all the fun memories. Many prayers and much love to Suzanne and your beautiful family.
Judy Markovich
Friend
October 13, 2021
Please accept our sincere sympathy to you and family.
Bill and Susan Snidow ( Chad´s parents)
October 11, 2021
