Graven, Paul Alvin, Jr.
July 14, 1943 - October 1, 2021
Paul Alvin Graven, Jr., age 78, of Eatonton, GA, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 1, 2021. A native of Louisville, KY, he was born on July 14, 1943 to the late Paul Alvin Graven, Sr. and Waneta McDowell Graven both of Louisville, KY. He was a graduate of Trinity High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Bellarmine University in 1965. On November 25, 1965 he married the former Suzanne Worden in Louisville, KY at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Paul was the Senior Vice President of Human Resources for ConAgra Frozen Foods. Three years ago Paul and Suzanne moved from Savannah, GA to Eatonton, GA. Paul loved playing golf and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his friends. He was an accomplished executive most proud of receiving the "President's Award" from ConAgra in 1996. He was a member of Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church in Greensboro. Paul was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a Board member of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Suzanne Graven of Eatonton, GA; daughter, Kimberly Fushimi (Brent) of Cumming, GA; son, Todd Graven (Jennifer) of Overland Park, KS; 6 grandchildren: Andy, Jake, and Aidan Fushimi, and Sarah, Charlie and Ryan Graven; brothers, Mike Graven (Betty) of St. Louis MO, Jim Graven (Jane) of Louisville KY, and Tim Graven (Linda), of Louisville, KY; and sisters, Mary Graven of Lexington KY, and Susan Jacobs Graven of Louisville, KY.
MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held on Saturday, October 23, at 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Louisville, KY with Fr. Scott Wimsett officiating. Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.