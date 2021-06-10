Heath, Paul M.



August 8, 1955 - June 7, 2021



Paul M. Heath, age 65, passed away June 7, 2021. He was born August 8, 1955 to Robert and Norma (Bird) Heath in Council Bluffs, IA.



He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Heath; nephew, Adam Heath



Paul is survived by his wife, Joan Heath; mother, Norma Heath; children, Jennifer (Jay) Parker and Jeff (Tymesia) Heath; siblings, Judy (Sid) Dillon, Larry (Lori) Heath and Lucy (Karl) Kanne; 7 grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.



VISITATION: Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 3-5pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, June 14, 2021, 10am at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Interment: Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 10, 2021.