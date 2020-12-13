Ing, Paul S.August 16, 1948 - December 6, 2020Paul was born in Pittsburg, CA and grew up in Odenton, MD. He got his B.A. Degree from Johns Hopkins University and his Ph.D. in Medical Genetics from Indiana University. He participated in ROTC and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army, completing his military obligation in 1974. He directed the Clinical Cytogenetics laboratory at the University of Miami, before coming to Boys Town National Research Hospital in Omaha to direct the Cytogenetics laboratory until 1999. He subsequently developed his own catering business, Dim Sum with Ping, and also went into business as a partner in PNP Holding Inc with his good friend Pakobsanh (Pako) Keopanya. Paul was an active member of First United Methodist Church, particularly the Boomers group and went on several mission trips with them. He enjoyed volleyball, bocce, ballroom dancing, pumpkin trebuchets, and inventing his own board games. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Ing and Helen Hong Ing. He is survived by his daughters, Leigh Evans (Josh), and Anna Ryan (Stephen); granddaughter, Elliot Day Ryan; sisters, Nancy Gough (David), and Debbie O'Riley (Neal); Leigh and Anna's mother, Shelley Smith; nieces and nephews; and grand-nieces and nephews. His family and many friends will miss his upbeat nature and positive outlook, and he was devoted to service for others.Due to the pandemic, No Memorial Service is planned at this time. The family requests donations in his name to be made to First United Methodist Church, or the Francis Siena House in Omaha. Please wear a mask.