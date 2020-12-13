Menu
Paul S. Ing
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Ing, Paul S.

August 16, 1948 - December 6, 2020

Paul was born in Pittsburg, CA and grew up in Odenton, MD. He got his B.A. Degree from Johns Hopkins University and his Ph.D. in Medical Genetics from Indiana University. He participated in ROTC and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army, completing his military obligation in 1974. He directed the Clinical Cytogenetics laboratory at the University of Miami, before coming to Boys Town National Research Hospital in Omaha to direct the Cytogenetics laboratory until 1999. He subsequently developed his own catering business, Dim Sum with Ping, and also went into business as a partner in PNP Holding Inc with his good friend Pakobsanh (Pako) Keopanya. Paul was an active member of First United Methodist Church, particularly the Boomers group and went on several mission trips with them. He enjoyed volleyball, bocce, ballroom dancing, pumpkin trebuchets, and inventing his own board games. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Ing and Helen Hong Ing. He is survived by his daughters, Leigh Evans (Josh), and Anna Ryan (Stephen); granddaughter, Elliot Day Ryan; sisters, Nancy Gough (David), and Debbie O'Riley (Neal); Leigh and Anna's mother, Shelley Smith; nieces and nephews; and grand-nieces and nephews. His family and many friends will miss his upbeat nature and positive outlook, and he was devoted to service for others.

Due to the pandemic, No Memorial Service is planned at this time. The family requests donations in his name to be made to First United Methodist Church, or the Francis Siena House in Omaha. Please wear a mask.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Isaiah 30:19 Class of 1966
Alvin G Pindell
January 1, 2021
Roy Oskutis
January 1, 2021
I remember Paul as a fun kind of prankster type guy and I always considered him as the"Professor" as a classmate.Condolances to all family and friends the AHS class of 1966.
Steve Grube
January 1, 2021
What wonderful memories of days long past. Sixty years ago with Paul and his father Ken, Boy Scout and Scout Leader when boys were still growing into men. Sweet Mrs. Ing, too. May their memories be a blessing.
Irwin Richman
January 1, 2021
So saddened to hear of Paul's transition!!! Paul was my classmate at Arundel; I'll remember him as a very kind and compassionate person. May he rest peacefully. My sincerest condolences to his family and friends!!!
Annie Worthy
December 31, 2020
I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Paul, a childhood friend from the 5th grade onwards. Paul always had a smile and was a friend to so many of us. RIP Paul
David McGowan ASHS, Class of '66
December 31, 2020
So sad to learn of Paul´s passing. His joy for living and learning and his care for others was inspirational. I am grateful that we got to see each other one last time at the 50th Arundel High School Class of 1966 Reunion. His energy and passion was contagious. I feel his loss.
Jim Bellas
December 31, 2020
Our sincere condolences to your family on the passing of your brother Paul. His life was a blessing because he had all the love that surrounded him. Our hearts are so saddened for your loss. May family and friends give you comfort and support during this time. Eventually as time passes you will find peace in knowing he is always with you.
The Oskutis Family
December 31, 2020
I was so very sorry to hear about Paul's passing. My deepest condolences to Leigh, Anna and Shelley.
Judi Lewis
December 26, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 14, 2020
Paul was one of Spielbound's top volunteers over the past few years, being very active in Stay Sharp and Spielmasons. He brought light, laughter, food, and inspiration to all of what we do. Many other volunteers joined me in leaving their thoughts on our memorial page and we hope to carry on his work in the years ahead. He will truly be missed.
Kaleb Michaud
December 14, 2020
I´ve known Paul since birth, our parents being best friends since 1943. His insatiable appetite for history stirred an instant bond with my father. In brief, Paul was a generous genius in life, in knowledge, in cooking, in love of family, friends and humanity. Will miss you dearly, Paul, especially after having reconnected after so many years. Rest. Your spirit hovers around all of us eternally. Much love.
Jade
December 14, 2020
Uncle Paul was so easy to love. Mainly because he was so genuine- he was true to himself, respectful of all, and so kind hearted. And wise! He could've been a walking proverb. I always admired his insatiable curiosity to learn- from diving into our family's history to volleyball, ballroom dancing, creating new games, developing new businesses, and of course cooking. I remember when my daughter tasted his cooking for the first time- she was too young to talk, but she quickly signed "More, more!" :) I will miss Paul's visits to Maryland- his Santa hat, potato chips and beer, his stories, his company... and his gentle smile that let you know that life is good.
Andrea Beegle
December 13, 2020
I´ve known Paul for around 45 years. He was unfailingly kind, always generous. I will miss him greatly.
Doug Smith
December 13, 2020
" A Paul Ing " the humorous introduction of the seemingly always gleeful Paul Ing. Paul was an extremely kind, unassuming and optimistic human being. Paul's easy going way and ' happy to be here ' attitude was inviting and capturing to many. Paul's honest and genuine humanity was consistent and comforting. Paul was a tremendous Friend and always great to have along for the ride. All the " Times " will reflectivity be cherished, Paul's absence will be felt as we miss him dearly.
Meehan
December 13, 2020
Our uncle Paul was the textbook definition of a "student of life" with his wide range of interests and accomplishments. We will dearly miss his endless enthusiasm, his unique humor and wisdom, and most of all, his delicious cooking! Wo I Nee, Paul! Aaron, Laura & Claire
Aaron Gough
December 13, 2020
I am sorry to hear about Paul´s passing. He was a great ambassador for volleyball.
Wayne Meister
December 13, 2020
Paul was a great guy to work with and did a great job recruiting and organizing volleyball for men's and coed leagues. He made a difference in making volleyball a success in Omaha for a long time.
Chris Shank
December 13, 2020
Mr Ing may you Rest In Peace and thank you for sharing 7 and 7 chili
Otis McCullough
December 13, 2020
Our deepest condolences to each of you, family members. Paul will be missed greatly. May you all be sourrended by the peace and healing power of our Lord Jesus Christ. Knowing that we are praying for you all. Much love to you all.
Jessica Chen Sheau
December 13, 2020
Paul will be dearly missed. He shared so many varied interests with enthusiasm and encouragement to participate. I will remember him most for his seemingly endless energy to enjoy the present moment.
Jean Gough
December 13, 2020
Paul was a one of a kind individual! He brought life and passion to everything that he participated in, whether it was ballroom dancing, board games, Shakespeare on the Green, food and Scotch connoisseur , etc, etc. We enjoyed spending time with him in each of these venues. We cheered him on in his Las Vegas dance competition as he took home the Grand Prize medal! His kindness and generosity will be sorely missed! Our deepest sympathies.
Paul and Nancy Jelinek
December 13, 2020
I enjoyed working with him on Real estate deals - great guy
Roy Willis
December 13, 2020
Grieving.
Ken
December 13, 2020
