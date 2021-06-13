Johnsgard, Paul Austin
Paul Austin Johnsgard died on May 28, 2021 in Lincoln, NE. He was a UNL professor of Life Sciences for 40 years, and authored approximately 100 books on birds, wildlife, and ecology.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Miriam; and three of their children: Scott Kenneth of Texas, Ann Yvonne (Bouma) of Lincoln, and Karin Luisa of Maryland; as well as six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jay Erik; and grandson, Scott Kenneth, Jr.
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE event will be held June 20, at 3pm at the Lincoln Unitarian Church. Links for virtual attendance, as well as online remembrances, via Roperandsons.com
. Cards may be sent to Ann Bouma, 5831 Sunrise Road, Lincoln, NE 68510-4050, or [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, P.O. Box 117, Denton, NE, 68339; or L. A. Rowe Sanctuary, 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon, NE 68440.
