Kennedy, Lt Col Paul M.
May 28, 1927 - September 16, 2021 Age 94
Preceded in death by wife, Marion. Survived by wife, Lorraine; children: Michael (Dawnelle) Kennedy, Karlee (Richard) Gardner, Mark Kennedy, Rick (Janice) Francois, Deb (Dean) Zoucha, Kathy (Don) Alexander, Scott (Julie) Francois; brother, James (Judy) Kennedy; numerous grandchildren.
Member of the VFW Post 10785 and Sarpy Serenaders Barbershop Quartet and Yesterday Kids.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE MASS: Saturday, Oct. 2nd, 10am, at St. Mary's Church, 811 W 23rd Ave., Bellevue. Luncheon following service at Knights of Columbus Event Center, 1020 Lincoln Rd, Bellevue.
Memorials to VFW Post 10785.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.