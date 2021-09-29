Menu
Lt Col Paul M. Kennedy
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
Kennedy, Lt Col Paul M.

May 28, 1927 - September 16, 2021 Age 94

Preceded in death by wife, Marion. Survived by wife, Lorraine; children: Michael (Dawnelle) Kennedy, Karlee (Richard) Gardner, Mark Kennedy, Rick (Janice) Francois, Deb (Dean) Zoucha, Kathy (Don) Alexander, Scott (Julie) Francois; brother, James (Judy) Kennedy; numerous grandchildren.

Member of the VFW Post 10785 and Sarpy Serenaders Barbershop Quartet and Yesterday Kids.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE MASS: Saturday, Oct. 2nd, 10am, at St. Mary's Church, 811 W 23rd Ave., Bellevue. Luncheon following service at Knights of Columbus Event Center, 1020 Lincoln Rd, Bellevue.

Memorials to VFW Post 10785.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
811 W 23rd Ave., Bellevue, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a tremendous loss to all who knew him. Our family's best memory was of a neighborhood of 13 boys that each received a hand made sling slot and were taught how to use them. Our son was one of the lucky ones. Such a warm and giving man. He will be very much missed but live on in so many memories. Chaplain Carmen Tegels
Chaplain Carmen Tegels
Other
October 4, 2021
I have so many wonderful memories of my teen years hanging out at Col. Kennedy & Marion's house with my best friend their daughter Karlee & having fun with their sons Mike & Mark.
Sherryl Simmons Hoffman
Friend
October 1, 2021
My brother I will truly miss you I don't know how many times I wanted to pick up the phone and talk to you knowing you are no longer here.You always brought a smile to my face
Jim Kennedy
September 30, 2021
Uncle Paul was always smiling and joking around whenever we had family gatherings. Although, we didn´t see each other much. The times that we did spent together were always joyous. You will be missed. Forever Rest In Peace.
Jeffrey Kennedy
Family
September 29, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 29, 2021
