Paul D. Kennedy
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Homes - Yutan
409 4th St
Yutan, NE
Kennedy, Paul D.

Age 80 - December 22, 2021

Paul D. Kennedy, age 80, of Mead, NE passed away on December 22, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Carolyn; and sister, Dale D. "Tink". Survived by significant other, Nancy Swanson; daughters; Cheryl and Duane Johnson of Mead, and Candy and Chad Johnson of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Kristina and Brett Nardoni, Dr. Olivia Johnson and her fiancé, Dr. Brian Bayer, Victoria and Boston Rew, Sheldon Johnson, Kennedy Johnson, and Lainey Johnson; and siblings: Gaylene and Neal Wentworth of Franklin NE, Jim and Marlene Kennedy of Omaha, and Joe and Peg Kennedy of North Carolina.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday at the Yutan Country Club, 1581 Yutan Rd., with VISITATION one hour prior. INTERMENT with Military Honors at Hollst Lawn Cemetery, Yutan. Memorials to the Country Club, or the Yutan American Legion.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

Yutan, NE

(402) 625-2222 | www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Yutan Country Club
1581 Yutan Rd., Yutan, NE
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Yutan Country Club
1581 Yutan Rd, Yutan, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Homes - Yutan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathy to all of Paul´s family. He was always such a joy to visit with and have many fond memories of him.
Dan and Jackie Hegarty
Friend
January 12, 2022
We are so sorry for you loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you .
Doug and Juanita Davidson
December 29, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 27, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 26, 2021
