Kennedy, Paul D.Age 80 - December 22, 2021Paul D. Kennedy, age 80, of Mead, NE passed away on December 22, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Carolyn; and sister, Dale D. "Tink". Survived by significant other, Nancy Swanson; daughters; Cheryl and Duane Johnson of Mead, and Candy and Chad Johnson of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Kristina and Brett Nardoni, Dr. Olivia Johnson and her fiancé, Dr. Brian Bayer, Victoria and Boston Rew, Sheldon Johnson, Kennedy Johnson, and Lainey Johnson; and siblings: Gaylene and Neal Wentworth of Franklin NE, Jim and Marlene Kennedy of Omaha, and Joe and Peg Kennedy of North Carolina.FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday at the Yutan Country Club, 1581 Yutan Rd., with VISITATION one hour prior. INTERMENT with Military Honors at Hollst Lawn Cemetery, Yutan. Memorials to the Country Club, or the Yutan American Legion.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOMEYutan, NE(402) 625-2222 | www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com