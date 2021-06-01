LaPuzza, Paul J.
May 30, 1948 - May 30, 2021
Preceded in death by devoted wife, Mary (Classen) LaPuzza; parents, Anthony and Elaine LaPuzza; beloved aunts and uncles. Survived by son, Mark LaPuzza (Amanda); daughter, Tracey Wiemer (Justin); grandsons, Tony LaPuzza, Lucas Wiemer.
VISITATION: Thursday, June 3rd, from 4pm to 6pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, June 4th, at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Creighton University School of Law.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2021.