Paul J. LaPuzza
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
LaPuzza, Paul J.

May 30, 1948 - May 30, 2021

Preceded in death by devoted wife, Mary (Classen) LaPuzza; parents, Anthony and Elaine LaPuzza; beloved aunts and uncles. Survived by son, Mark LaPuzza (Amanda); daughter, Tracey Wiemer (Justin); grandsons, Tony LaPuzza, Lucas Wiemer.

VISITATION: Thursday, June 3rd, from 4pm to 6pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, June 4th, at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Creighton University School of Law.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jun
3
Vigil
6:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jun
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
So sorry to hear of his passing. He was a special man and I enjoyed our visits even if they were not as pleasant for him. He always was smiling despite his illness. Our prayers to the entire LaPuzza family.
Jan Cole
June 3, 2021
Paul was a classmate of mine, as well as a good friend, when we went to Benson High, class of 1966. My sincere sympathy to the LaPuzza family, and may you Rest In Peace, Paul.
Jeanne Robbins Harrington
June 3, 2021
If this is the same person that attended Holy Name Elementary School, he was my first little boyfriend in 2nd grade. =) We had our picture taken together on our First Communion day. What a special guy!
Shirley (Hundelt) Edwards
June 3, 2021
Prayers to the family
Kevin J Classen
June 2, 2021
Paul and I were friends and ROTC cadets together at Benson HS. I used to give him rides home to Irvington. We both practiced law and maintained a friendship. Super smart guy and good friend.
Ken Bunger
June 1, 2021
May God bless your family in this time of sorrow.
Ken and Sarah Classen
Family
June 1, 2021
