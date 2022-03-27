Montello, Paul Anthony



September 7, 1937 - January 21, 2022



Paul Anthony Montello, 84, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away on January 21, 2022. He was the son of the late Bernard "Red" Montello and Mary Ann Montello. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Bartek Montello; his children: Paul (Kim), Mark (Kristie), Maria, and Ben (Cheri); and his eight grandchildren: Alexa Cullom (Ryan), Miles, John, Mark, William, Andrew, Mary, and Benji.



Paul was born in Omaha on September 7, 1937 and grew up helping his late brother, Bernie and father in the Old Market. He attended UNO and taught math before starting graduate school. After completing his PhD at the University of Nebraska, he moved to Atlanta to teach educational administration at Georgia State University for more than 33 years. As a professor he wrote three textbooks and many scholarly articles in his field. Paul found his greatest passion in nurturing people and helping them grow both professionally and in their faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. He spent many years in service to the local Catholic schools and involved himself in numerous activities at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Tucker, GA over his lifetime. More than anything else he was a family man and could always be found cheering at his kids' soccer games, supporting Scouting activities, and enjoying his grandchildren.



MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, 10am, at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 1248 S. 10th St., Omaha, NE 68108, with Burial at Calvary Cemetery and luncheon at Santa Lucia Hall.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.