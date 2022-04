Opocensky, Paul F.



May 12, 1938 - September 24, 2021



Survived by wife, Marilyn; daughters, Karen (Bob) Hill, Laura Opocensky, Christine (Mark) Boname, Connie (Steve) Wheatley, and Cindy (Alonzo) Olivas; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Paul was a 64 year member of Local #22 IBEW, and 50 year member of Papillion Mason Lodge #39.



VISITATION begins Tuesday 10am, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, all at the Mortuary.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street |



(402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.