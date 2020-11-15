Poehling, Paul



September 20, 1963 - November 4, 2020



Paul Poehling of Council Bluffs, IA passed away November 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly (Kay) Poehling; and parents, Robert and Margaret Poehling.



Survived by his children, Samantha (Adam) Poehling and Tyler Poehling; mother-in-law, Joyce Hein; siblings, Valerie (Harry) Beauchamp, Teresa (Michael) Shea, Elizabeth (Luke) Hazuka, William (Kathy) Poehling and Kathy (Trey) Pent. As well as many nieces and nephews.



Paul will be dearly missed and remembered as a loving father, son-in-law, brother and uncle.



Private Family Services.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.