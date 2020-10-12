Menu
Schaefer, Paul R. "Dick"

February 25, 1947 - October 8, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Paul E. and Virginia Schaefer; step-father, Jack Richter; grandson, Tyson Peters; sister, Judi Aten and husband, Duane. Survived by wife, Betty; children: Kerri Betts (Ron), Jill Peters (Matt), and Scott Schaefer (Brandi); grandchildren: Sarah, Carter, Carson, Jared, Hayden, Jack, Maggie, and Millie; brother, Todd Schaefer (Valerie); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; cousins, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and many friends.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: the family will receive friends Tuesday, October 13th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7:00pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 14th at 10:30am. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific Street. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
My prayers to the family! Know that Dick played a pivotal role in shaping responsibility in myself as a very young man. Im sure I wasnt the first nor the last. Dick made a lasting impression on me. I hold him in the highest regard. There are very few men in my lifetime that I indeed put on a pedestal, Dick is one of those, situated very close to my own father. God Bless You Dick! You touched so many lives. Rick Hopkins
Rick Hopkins
October 11, 2020
Betty my prayers go out to you and family
Dennis Lindsay
October 11, 2020
What a great buddy,he was Godfather to my oldest daughter, he will greatly be missed
Dennis Lindsay
October 11, 2020
Prayers for Betty and the family. Dick and I worked for Bakers for decades. He was always smiling and had a great positive attitude. We enjoyed several Bakers trips to Kansas City. Dick and I had lunch in Omaha last year before visiting Terry Loeffler with Rich Hunt. I think we laughed and cried at the same time. Thanks for the memories Dick.
John Tatreau
October 11, 2020
a loved one
October 11, 2020
Betty & Family: Even though I am unable to be at Dick's services, I wish to extend my condolences, prayers, and sympathy during your time of sorrow. May the good Lord be a comfort to all the family and may Dick RIP. A cousin, Jim Schaefer
Jim Schaefer
October 11, 2020
Our love an prayers go out to all of the family. We will always have such fond memories of Dick throughout a friendship of many years watching our children grow up together.
Jack and Jacque Geist
October 10, 2020