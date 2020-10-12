My prayers to the family! Know that Dick played a pivotal role in shaping responsibility in myself as a very young man. Im sure I wasnt the first nor the last. Dick made a lasting impression on me. I hold him in the highest regard. There are very few men in my lifetime that I indeed put on a pedestal, Dick is one of those, situated very close to my own father. God Bless You Dick! You touched so many lives. Rick Hopkins

Rick Hopkins October 11, 2020