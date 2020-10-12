Schaefer, Paul R. "Dick"
February 25, 1947 - October 8, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Paul E. and Virginia Schaefer; step-father, Jack Richter; grandson, Tyson Peters; sister, Judi Aten and husband, Duane. Survived by wife, Betty; children: Kerri Betts (Ron), Jill Peters (Matt), and Scott Schaefer (Brandi); grandchildren: Sarah, Carter, Carson, Jared, Hayden, Jack, Maggie, and Millie; brother, Todd Schaefer (Valerie); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; cousins, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and many friends.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: the family will receive friends Tuesday, October 13th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7:00pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 14th at 10:30am. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific Street. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.