July 10, 1935 - April 3, 2021
Paul C. Scott passed away at home after a brief illness. Never married, he was the only child of Paul and Helen Heise Scott. He served several years in the Air National Guard of Nebraska 173rd Fighter Interceptor Squadron and later the Air Force Reserves, honorably discharged in 1964. Mr. Scott inherited a manufacturing business with its own national sales force and he worked six days a week. At age 39, he made, as he put it, "an advantageous sale of the business and never again adhered to a schedule."
Paul was mechanically inclined with an avid interest in cars and restored many including a 1965 Volkswagen that he drove daily. He was also a talented gardener and provided scores of plants to friends, neighbors, and non-profit organizations.
Paul was very thankful for the opportunities he had in life and wanted to help others find their way to success. He became engaged in philanthropy and established a donor directed fund with Omaha Community Foundation where he found the people most helpful with his learning process, during which he came to the conclusion that, "Few endeavors are more difficult to learn to do in the right way. No one who has ever walked the Earth has actually owned anything. We're all just stewards, given what we temporarily possess to see how much we'll appreciate it and care for it, and how thoughtfully and unselfishly we'll pass it on."
A CELEBRATION OF PAUL'S LIFE will be held on Thursday, June 10th, at 3:30pm at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to Bellevue University, Bethlehem House, or a charity of your choice
.
