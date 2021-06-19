Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Skidmore
FUNERAL HOME
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA
Skidmore, Paul

Paul Skidmore passed away June 11, 2021. He was the son of the late George and Mary Skidmore. He is survived by his daughters, Courtney Malviso and Brittany Skidmore. He also leaves to cherish his memory his five grandchildren: Haydin Warren, Aubrey Warren, Vanessa Malvasio, Lena Malvasio and James D. Malvasio. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Cindy Skidmore, Bill Skidmore, Steve Skidmore, Bruce Skidmore and Janet Caughlin. He loved spending time with friends, his dogs, and watching old Westerns.

Website for family and friends to stay up to date on his celebrations: https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/PaulSkidmore/

Oman Funeral Home & Crematory

653 Cedar Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23322 | (757) 547-5184
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oman Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss, Steve.
Kathleen Wingender Cullinan
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results