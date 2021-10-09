Menu
Paul Sladovnik
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
Sladovnik, Paul

April 13, 1937 - September 19, 2021

Paul Anthony Sladovnik, 84, having served in the US Navy for 22 years, retiring as Senior Chief Petty Officer, passed on September 19, 2021. Paul was an incredibly generous, protective and involved family man. He humored his family with frequent stops for 'must-see' sights along the many family road trips taken (The Thing, Biggest Ball of Yarn, etc). Paul spent several of his retired years caring for his late wife, Merle M. Sladovnik, who suffered from Alzheimer's. They were married for 62 years before her passing late 2019. Paul is survived by sister, Susan; his children: Lisa, Craig, Patti, and Peggy; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He will be missed dearly, but never forgotten by those that knew and loved him. May he Rest in Peace.

Paul never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes there will be no services. Please honor him by making donations to

Cure Alzheimer's Fund - EIN: 52-2396428

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 9, 2021.
In hearing this from another classmate, Sharon Keller, my heart was broken. Paul and his beautiful wife Merle were my classmates and friends to all of us including my Navy Husband Bob who served their country. Those memories will never leave me. God Bless him and his wonderful family.
Shirley Krumm O'Day
Friend
October 12, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results