Sladovnik, PaulApril 13, 1937 - September 19, 2021Paul Anthony Sladovnik, 84, having served in the US Navy for 22 years, retiring as Senior Chief Petty Officer, passed on September 19, 2021. Paul was an incredibly generous, protective and involved family man. He humored his family with frequent stops for 'must-see' sights along the many family road trips taken (The Thing, Biggest Ball of Yarn, etc). Paul spent several of his retired years caring for his late wife, Merle M. Sladovnik, who suffered from Alzheimer's. They were married for 62 years before her passing late 2019. Paul is survived by sister, Susan; his children: Lisa, Craig, Patti, and Peggy; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.He will be missed dearly, but never forgotten by those that knew and loved him. May he Rest in Peace.Paul never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes there will be no services. Please honor him by making donations toCure Alzheimer's Fund - EIN: 52-2396428