Spilman, Paul Eugene
Age 93
Paul Eugene Spilman, formerly of Bella Vista, AR and Elkhorn, NE, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Vero Beach, FL. Survivors include his wife, Ann; son, Terry Thomas (Ann) of Sun Lakes, AZ; Lynn Spilman (Barbara) of Vero Beach, FL; and daughter, Melanie Lundy, of Bella Vista, AR. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
VISITATION: Saturday, June 12, 9:30-10:30am, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 10:30am at Reichmuth Funeral Home, with military honors. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
. Memorial contributions in Mr. Spilman's name may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.