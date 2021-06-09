Menu
Paul Eugene Spilman
Spilman, Paul Eugene

Age 93

Paul Eugene Spilman, formerly of Bella Vista, AR and Elkhorn, NE, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Vero Beach, FL. Survivors include his wife, Ann; son, Terry Thomas (Ann) of Sun Lakes, AZ; Lynn Spilman (Barbara) of Vero Beach, FL; and daughter, Melanie Lundy, of Bella Vista, AR. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

VISITATION: Saturday, June 12, 9:30-10:30am, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 10:30am at Reichmuth Funeral Home, with military honors. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions in Mr. Spilman's name may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Jun
12
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
