Thompson, Paul A.
Age 80, of Winthrop, IA. Passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence, IA. Paul Andrew Thompson was born on September 13, 1940, in Fort Dodge, IA, the son of Leonard and Alice (Dencklau) Thompson. He graduated with the Dayton High School class of 1958. Following his education, Paul enlisted in the United State Air Force. He served his Country from May of 1959, until his honorable discharge in August of 1967. Paul was employed by Fed Ex, delivering in Omaha.
Survivors include two sons, William (Rose) Thompson, and John (Debra) Thompson; one daughter, Suzanne Richards; several grandchildren; and loving partner Beth Hagge. He is also survived by three sisters, Karen Dorman, Diane Peeler, and Lori Raymond; and one brother, Keith (Susie) Thompson. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary "Jenny" Thompson; two daughters, Kathy Drew and Jennifer Thompson; a sister, Marleen Webb; and his brother, Kelly Thompson.
FUNERAL SERVICES will be held at 10am Monday, September 13, with VISITATION one hour prior, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, Bellevue, NE. BURIAL will be in Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha, with Military Honors to be conducted by the Offutt AFB Honor Guard and American Legion Post #331. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Thompson obituary. Memorials may be left to: Alzheimer's Association
/ www.alz.org
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.