Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul W. Welburn
FUNERAL HOME
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
214 N. 14th Street
Fort Calhoun, NE
Welburn, Paul W.

Born: November 13, 1952, Columbus, NE.

Died: September 13, 2021, Fremont, NE.

Age 68 of Nickerson, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Lloyd and LaVern Welburn. Survived by sister, Linda (Welburn) (Ralph) Bluedorn, Omaha, NE; brother, Eric (Rhonda) Welburn, Omaha; niece, Emily Bluedorn; nephew, Ben Bluedorn.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 2pm, at Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church. Inurnment at a later date. Memorials suggest to United Methodist Church or Newman Grove Masonic Lodge #305, both at Newman Grove, NE.

SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME

Ft. Calhoun, NE | 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church
123 N, Fort Calhoun, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of Paul's passing. I will miss seeing that gorgeous smile as he drove by the house and waved at us. May you find comfort in the days ahead.
Nettie Aufenkamp
Friend
September 17, 2021
God Bless your soul Paul! We lost a very good man... Heaven gained a wonderful soul. I will miss you my friend! My deepest sympathies to all the family and friends. :(
Mike Foxworthy
September 16, 2021
Dear friend, you will truly be missed. Fly high until we meet again, and I know we will.
Kathy Messier
September 16, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results