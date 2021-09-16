Welburn, Paul W.
Born: November 13, 1952, Columbus, NE.
Died: September 13, 2021, Fremont, NE.
Age 68 of Nickerson, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Lloyd and LaVern Welburn. Survived by sister, Linda (Welburn) (Ralph) Bluedorn, Omaha, NE; brother, Eric (Rhonda) Welburn, Omaha; niece, Emily Bluedorn; nephew, Ben Bluedorn.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 2pm, at Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church. Inurnment at a later date. Memorials suggest to United Methodist Church or Newman Grove Masonic Lodge #305, both at Newman Grove, NE.
