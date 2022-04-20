Menu
Paul L. Ziemba
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE
Ziemba, Paul L.

February 13, 1952 - April 16, 2022

Paul L. Ziemba, 71, of Lincoln passed away with his loving family by his side, on April 16, 2022. He was born on February 13, 1951, in Omaha, NE, to Theodore and Dorothy (Kush) Ziemba. Paul was a devoted husband, loving father, uncle, and brother. He was most proud of his role of "Papa" to his grandchildren. Paul was a longtime youth baseball coach. He loved spending his free time cooking BBQ and spending time with his friends and family.

Family members include his wife of nearly 49 years, Kris, of Lincoln; children, Nikole (Matt) Streckfuss, of Columbus, NE, Lindsey Ziemba of Lincoln, Josh (Amanda) Ziemba of Omaha, NE, Zach (Katie) Ziemba of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren, Zoe, Max, Jack, Abby, Liza, Liv, Parker, Karsyn, and Cameron; sisters, Georgia (Clark) Morgan and Alexis Ziemba; brother, James Ziemba; sisters-in-law, Darlene and Janet. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary and Ted; and nephew, Kelby.

A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for a future designation.

ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES

4300 O St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 476-1225

www.roperandsons.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.
Roper and Sons
