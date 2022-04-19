Cork, Paula Patricia
May 14, 1973 - April 15, 2022
Paula Patricia Cork was born on Mother's Day, May 14, 1973, in Omaha to Patrick and Paulette Cork. She died on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. She is survived by her son, Aidrian Cork; mother, Paulette Cork; brothers, Michael and Christopher Cork; extended family and friends. Preceded in death by father, Patrick Cork; grandparents, Chuck and Pauline Ahl and Virgil and Margaret Cork.
Paula graduated from Central High School and Colorado State University with a degree in Fine Arts. She was a graphic designer for many years at Offutt AFB until her failing health interfered. She met her medical challenges head on and was an inspiration to many. She will be greatly missed.
VISITATION: Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 12:30pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1:30pm at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Ave., Omaha. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY
72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St
402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2022.