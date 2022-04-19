Menu
Paula Patricia Cork
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Christ Community Church
Cork, Paula Patricia

May 14, 1973 - April 15, 2022

Paula Patricia Cork was born on Mother's Day, May 14, 1973, in Omaha to Patrick and Paulette Cork. She died on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. She is survived by her son, Aidrian Cork; mother, Paulette Cork; brothers, Michael and Christopher Cork; extended family and friends. Preceded in death by father, Patrick Cork; grandparents, Chuck and Pauline Ahl and Virgil and Margaret Cork.

Paula graduated from Central High School and Colorado State University with a degree in Fine Arts. She was a graphic designer for many years at Offutt AFB until her failing health interfered. She met her medical challenges head on and was an inspiration to many. She will be greatly missed.

VISITATION: Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 12:30pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1:30pm at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Ave., Omaha. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Christ Community Church
404 S 108th Ave, Omaha, NE
Apr
21
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Christ Community Church
404 S 108th Ave, Omaha, NE
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.