Knepper, Paula Joan Roehrkasse
November 11, 1937 - December 28, 2021
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, April 4, 11am at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege, NE. VISITATION: Sunday, April 3, 1-4pm at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with family present from 2-4pm. Buffet meal after the Service. Memorials to Phelps County Community Foundation, and Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Online condolences: www.nelsonbauerfh.com
NELSON-BAUER FUNERAL HOME
401 Burlington St. | Holdrege, NE | (308) 995-4114
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.