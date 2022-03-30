Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paula Joan Roehrkasse Knepper
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
Send Flowers
Knepper, Paula Joan Roehrkasse

November 11, 1937 - December 28, 2021

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, April 4, 11am at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege, NE. VISITATION: Sunday, April 3, 1-4pm at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with family present from 2-4pm. Buffet meal after the Service. Memorials to Phelps County Community Foundation, and Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Online condolences: www.nelsonbauerfh.com

NELSON-BAUER FUNERAL HOME

401 Burlington St. | Holdrege, NE | (308) 995-4114
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Apr
4
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
Holdrege, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.