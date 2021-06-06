Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
6 Entries
Mary Schweigart
June 10, 2021
A genuine heart.
Patty True
Friend
June 10, 2021
I WILL ALWAYS THINK OF PAULA FONDLY, THE MOST INFECTIOUS LAUGH AND BEAUTIFUL SMILE.
BARB JONES
Friend
June 7, 2021
So many where do I start ? Your first day at the bar when I helped? But the best and funniest was when you lost your mom's ring and you and I crawled all over back of bar and by kegs and I said oh Here's a raisin and low and behold it was the amethyst from your mom's ring Paula lol will miss you dearly
Mary Schweigart
Friend
June 6, 2021
So many fond Homy memories! A great
lady. She will be missed!. Will drink a shot of tuaca in your honor. CHEERS,
Sally and Mike Hansen
Friend
June 6, 2021
I will think of Paula often, especially when I make popcorn. I remember how she always said "no" when I asked if she wanted to hear my jokes, but she listened to them anyway. I will miss her.