Paula R. Mosher
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Mosher, Paula R. (Clotfelter)

May 8, 1946 - May 27, 2021

VISITATION: Friday, June 11th, 2pm, at West Center Chapel with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 3pm.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jun
11
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Mary Schweigart
June 10, 2021
A genuine heart.
Patty True
Friend
June 10, 2021
I WILL ALWAYS THINK OF PAULA FONDLY, THE MOST INFECTIOUS LAUGH AND BEAUTIFUL SMILE.
BARB JONES
Friend
June 7, 2021
So many where do I start ? Your first day at the bar when I helped? But the best and funniest was when you lost your mom's ring and you and I crawled all over back of bar and by kegs and I said oh Here's a raisin and low and behold it was the amethyst from your mom's ring Paula lol will miss you dearly
Mary Schweigart
Friend
June 6, 2021
So many fond Homy memories! A great lady. She will be missed!. Will drink a shot of tuaca in your honor. CHEERS,
Sally and Mike Hansen
Friend
June 6, 2021
I will think of Paula often, especially when I make popcorn. I remember how she always said "no" when I asked if she wanted to hear my jokes, but she listened to them anyway. I will miss her.
Pam Harris
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results