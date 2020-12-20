Turner, Paula J.
Age 59
Of Omaha, formerly of Watertown, NY. Survived by husband, Glenn; daughters, Brittney (Keith) Loftin of Lees Summit MO, and Danielle Turner of Elkhorn, NE; 3 grandchildren, Emma and Finnegan Loftin, and Harper Turner; parents, Paul and Thelma McMannaman of Watertown, NY; and siblings, Sandra McKee, Cathy (Pat) Chirico, and Debbie Affinati all of Watertown, Joanne McManaman and Teresa Brownell both of Omaha, and Paul D. McManaman of Pensacola, FL.
No Local Services. Memorials to Ronald Mc Donald House. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.