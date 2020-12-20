Menu
Paula J. Turner
Turner, Paula J.

Age 59

Of Omaha, formerly of Watertown, NY. Survived by husband, Glenn; daughters, Brittney (Keith) Loftin of Lees Summit MO, and Danielle Turner of Elkhorn, NE; 3 grandchildren, Emma and Finnegan Loftin, and Harper Turner; parents, Paul and Thelma McMannaman of Watertown, NY; and siblings, Sandra McKee, Cathy (Pat) Chirico, and Debbie Affinati all of Watertown, Joanne McManaman and Teresa Brownell both of Omaha, and Paul D. McManaman of Pensacola, FL.

No Local Services. Memorials to Ronald Mc Donald House.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family of Paula, I just heard of your loss. I am so very sorry. Paula will be missed but never forgotten. She was a beautiful person with a kind heart. Please know that you´re in my thoughts and prayers. God has another Angel. Love and God Bless.
Wanda M. Brownell, Dexter, NY
December 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Kathie and Bill Rivers
December 21, 2020
