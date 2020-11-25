Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Paulina Carrera-Fleer
Paulina Carrera-Fleer passed away on Nov. 13, 2020. Faithful and loving mother to Teresa (Bob), Edward, Robert, Yolanda, Ava (Bobby), Antonio, and Savanna. Grandmother to Steven, Stephanie, Tiffany, Savanah, Kylee, Kennedy, Matthew, Landon, Jakob, Shiloh, Riah, Noah, Eli, Adin, Zina, Julissia, Nico, Cullen, Candace, Raymond, Jose, Julia, Javier. Great-grandmother to Bailey, Westley, and Jack.
Paulina is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Fleer; sister, Valerie Angela Gomez; brother, Robert Gomez Jr.; grandparents, Damian and Luz Montes, Modesto and Matiana Gomez; and brother-in-law, Robert Bonney. Paulina is survived by her parents, Robert and Lupe Gomez, Kathy Gomez, Crystal Keele Zimmerman (Paul) (George), Damian Gomez (Cathy), Valerie Bonney, Abigail Gomez Kiesel (Todd), Adam Gomez (April), Julina Hernandez; many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts, and so many friends.
She touched so many lives and although our hearts are broken, we know she is at peace. You are in the Lords hands and will remain forever in our minds and hearts. We miss you. We love you. Celebration of Life planned for May 2021, more details to come. Condolences can be sent to 203 E Mission Ave. Bellevue, NE 68005.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
