Kawamoto, Pauline E.
Age 86 - December 6, 2021
Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, John; daughters, Kimi and Sheri Kawamoto. Survived by children; Kathy (Brian) Cowles of Omaha, Judy Kawamoto of West Chester, PA, and Jim (Susan) Kawamoto of Omaha; grandchildren, Andrew Cowles, David (Lindsey) Cowles, Ginger Cowles, and Timothy, Jacob (Leah Jane), Elizabeth and Michael Kawamoto; great granddaughters, Nola and Scarlett Cowles with a great grandson on the way; brother, Edward (Judy) Graham of Cedar Rapids, IA, and their son Michael (Karen) Graham; and many other nieces and nephews.
MEMORIAL SERVICE 10:30am Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 216 S. 34th St. Omaha. VISITATION Friday from 5-7pm at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Private Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to First Presbyterian Church, Omaha. To view a livestream of the memorial service, visit http://www.facebook.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchOmaha
