I was so saddened to hear of your moms passing. I was wonderfully surprised to see Kathy, her husband and Pauline at another friends birthday awhile ago. Enjoyed seeing you again and enjoyed visiting with your mom. Know my prayers are with you all and keep the good and special memories you carry of her with you always. There is no one in this world like your mother. She was a special woman and she will be with you always.

Karen Whitney Friend December 17, 2021