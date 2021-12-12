Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pauline E. Kawamoto
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Kawamoto, Pauline E.

Age 86 - December 6, 2021

Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, John; daughters, Kimi and Sheri Kawamoto. Survived by children; Kathy (Brian) Cowles of Omaha, Judy Kawamoto of West Chester, PA, and Jim (Susan) Kawamoto of Omaha; grandchildren, Andrew Cowles, David (Lindsey) Cowles, Ginger Cowles, and Timothy, Jacob (Leah Jane), Elizabeth and Michael Kawamoto; great granddaughters, Nola and Scarlett Cowles with a great grandson on the way; brother, Edward (Judy) Graham of Cedar Rapids, IA, and their son Michael (Karen) Graham; and many other nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE 10:30am Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 216 S. 34th St. Omaha. VISITATION Friday from 5-7pm at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Private Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to First Presbyterian Church, Omaha. To view a livestream of the memorial service, visit http://www.facebook.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchOmaha

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 W, P.
Dec
18
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Omaha
216 South, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I was so saddened to hear of your moms passing. I was wonderfully surprised to see Kathy, her husband and Pauline at another friends birthday awhile ago. Enjoyed seeing you again and enjoyed visiting with your mom. Know my prayers are with you all and keep the good and special memories you carry of her with you always. There is no one in this world like your mother. She was a special woman and she will be with you always.
Karen Whitney
Friend
December 17, 2021
Your Friends at FSP
December 15, 2021
I never got the chance to meet her, however Judy has been in our life for decades! Judy would always have many fun loving stories! Love you to the moon and back! And know I´m just a call away! Love you MRE !
Cary Abood
Family
December 14, 2021
My abject sympathy on the loss of your mother, She was a great soul and very kind to me and Janet. She will be missed. I thought of her the other day - it must have been the angels telling me of her death. Peace be with all of you.
Jerri Underwood
December 13, 2021
It is with great sadness to have learned of the passing of Pauline. She was such a wonderful individual who will be sorely missed, especially her smile. Our thoughts, prayers and sympathy go out to the Kawamoto family.
Steve and Nancy Anderson
December 12, 2021
My deepest sympathies.
Anne Wattles
Other
December 12, 2021
RIH Pauline. May God comfort her family.
Maureen Sawatzki
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results