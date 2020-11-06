Linder, Pauline Marie
June 20, 1941 - November 4, 2020
Age 79 of Gretna, NE.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus Road, Gretna, NE.
VISITATION: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, 5-7pm, with 7pm Rosary, at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. Interment: Ashland Cemetery. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Gretna, NE. Funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.