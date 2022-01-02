Kahl, Pearl I.



April 26, 1927 - December 3, 2021



Pearl I. Kahl, age 94, formerly of Silver City, IA, passed away December 3rd, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Home where she has resided since June. Pearl was born, April 26, 1927 in Adair, IA to the late John and Bertha (Guttenfelder) Newman and graduated from Adair High School. She furthered her education and became a Registered Nurse working at Veterans Hospital in Omaha, where she met Raymond Kahl and they were married February 26, 1956. Pearl later worked for Dr. George Klok in Council Bluffs, Indian Hills and Glen Haven Nursing Homes. She was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church and was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond, on February 24th, 2012; brother, Raymond Newman; sisters, Irene Nelson and Kathryn Newman Hanusa. Pearl is survived by her son, Richard with whom she made her home in Silver City; brothers, Earl (Marilyn) Newman, Paul (Marvalee) Newman both of Adair, IA; nephew, Tim Newman; nieces, Cindy (Tom) Coleman, Faith (Mike) Quinlan, Amy (Craig) Michaelson; great-niece, Katelyn Coleman; great-nephew, John Michaelson.



Pearl was cremated with a Private Family Inurnment at Ridgewood Cemetery next to husband, Raymond.



MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held at Faith Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 8th, 2022, at 10:30am. Luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.