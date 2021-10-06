Menu
Pedro D. Flores
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Flores, Pedro D.

August 23, 1987 - October 4, 2021

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 7th from 5pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 8th at 12 noon at West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

To view a live broadcast of Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Oct
8
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rocky Barton
October 5, 2021
