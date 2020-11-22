Allisma, PeepFebruary 3, 1939 - November 18, 2020Preceded in death by wife, Mary Allisma. Survived by children, Tiina (Koffi) Ntchougan-Sonou and Tom (Ashley) Allisma; sister, Malle Salusoo; grandchildren, Sophia, Alexis, Koffi Jr., Rosemary and Willa; many family and friends.VISITATION: Tuesday, November 24, from 4-6pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, November 25, 11am at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.Westlawn HillcrestFuneral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500