Peep Allisma
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Allisma, Peep

February 3, 1939 - November 18, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Mary Allisma. Survived by children, Tiina (Koffi) Ntchougan-Sonou and Tom (Ashley) Allisma; sister, Malle Salusoo; grandchildren, Sophia, Alexis, Koffi Jr., Rosemary and Willa; many family and friends.

VISITATION: Tuesday, November 24, from 4-6pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, November 25, 11am at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Westlawn Hillcrest

Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
