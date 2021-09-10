Bradley, Peggy M.



September 27, 1935 - September 8, 2021



Peggy M. Bradley, age 85, of Omaha, passed away September 8, 2021 at her home in Omaha surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 27, 1935 in Britton, Oklahoma to the late Gene Ulysses and Helen Rae (Williams) Curry. In the 1970's, Peggy was one of a handful of women in banking to become a vice-president of a bank in Bellevue, NE. She would go on to manage the Omaha Firefighter's Credit Union for 25 years. On June 24, 1989, Peggy wed Bob O. Bradley. They were married for 32 wonderful years. Peggy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family.



Peggy is survived by her husband, Bob O. Bradley of Omaha; children, James (Melanie) Bramlett of AZ, Jeff (Carla) Bramlett of TX, Cheri (Russ) Albin of NE, Bobbi (Kyle) Van Brunt of NE, Mark (Becky) Bradley of IA; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. Peggy will be laid to rest at a later date in the Crescent, Iowa Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Pug Rescue.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2021.