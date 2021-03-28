Holt, Peggy Lynn
April 11, 1950 - March 20, 2021
Age 70. Passed away on Saturday March 20, 2021. Born April 11, 1950 in Omaha Nebraska, Peggy was a free spirit who loved nature and family with all her heart. She was a very easy going soul and enjoyed listening, and giving advice to people she cared about. Her smile and witty sense of humor could brighten anyone's mood. Peggy was preceded in death by her mother, Ramona Faye Finnberg; and father, Albert James "Jupy" Kelley Jr. She is survived by her husband, David Earl Holt; sons, Dennis Ray Phillips and Ricky DaLon Christian; stepson Jonathan Leslie Holt; granddaughters, Sarah Rose Phillips, Alexis Claire Phillips; grandson, Dennis-Christian Cruz Phillips; and soon to be great granddaughter, Arayah Jane Ristau.
In keeping with her wishes, the family will hold a Private Memorial. Instead of flowers, we ask for donations to the Arthritis National Research Foundation in her memory at curearthritis.org
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.